Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mumbai wedding reception card here..!

Newly-wed power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to host their wedding reception party in Mumbai on December 20 which expects to see a bevvy of Bollywood stars in attendance.
The two tied the knot in a Christian wedding on December 1, followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2.
View this post on Instagram
Wooow @priyankachopra @nickjonas reception invitation ? Like I always say ROYALTY ?????? #MrAndMrsJonas . . . @thehauterfly #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Post Your Comments