Check Out the Most Searched Words on Google in 2018

Dec 13, 2018, 07:01 am IST
As the year comes to a close, Google has released its annual list of top-trending searches. trending.

To not much surprise, 2018’s most popular global search was the World Cup. Following that in second place was Avicii with Mac Miller, Stan Lee, and Black Panther following in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Google says that a lot of words with ‘good’ were searched this year like “how to be a good citizen”, “good things in the world” and so on.

Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier has become the most searched personality in India of the year, according to Google India. Priya Prakash turned into an overnight sensation after a teaser clip of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, from her film Oru Adaar Love released on social media in February this year.

