Christmas Special Recipe : Black Carrot Halwa
Ingredients
1/2 kg – Black Carrots
2 cups – Sugar
2 cups – Full Cream Milk
1/2 tsp – Cardamom Powder
1/2 tin – Milkmaid
4 tsp – Ghee
A few Pistachios
A few Cashewnuts
How to Make Black Carrot Halwa
- Grate black carrots and put them in a pan.
- Add milk and cook till soft.
- Add sugar and cardamom powder.
- Cook well. Add milkmaid to this mixture.
- Fry pistachios and cashew nuts in ghee and add to the mixture.
- Mix well and cook till ghee leaves the sides of the pan.
- Tasty Black Carrot Halwa is ready and it can be either served hot or chilled.
