Christmas Special Recipe : Black Carrot Halwa

Dec 13, 2018, 11:24 pm IST
Christmas Special Recipe : Black Carrot Halwa

Ingredients

1/2 kg – Black Carrots
2 cups – Sugar
2 cups – Full Cream Milk
1/2 tsp – Cardamom Powder
1/2 tin – Milkmaid
4 tsp – Ghee
A few Pistachios
A few Cashewnuts

How to Make Black Carrot Halwa

  • Grate black carrots and put them in a pan.
  • Add milk and cook till soft.
  • Add sugar and cardamom powder.
  • Cook well. Add milkmaid to this mixture.
  • Fry pistachios and cashew nuts in ghee and add to the mixture.
  • Mix well and cook till ghee leaves the sides of the pan.
  • Tasty Black Carrot Halwa is ready and it can be either served hot or chilled.

 

