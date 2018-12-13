Christmas Special Recipe : Milk and Papaya Refresher

Milk and Papaya Refresher is a refreshing summer beverage which is all you need to survive this summer. The goodness of papaya and coconut milk makes it a healthy drink that can be enjoyed by all, irrespective of age. Papaya fruit is rich in antioxidant nutrients and a great source of dietary fiber and vitamins hence you can make this easy summer drink for your entire family!

Ingredients

350 gms. Papaya, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp. Coconut Milk

3 tbsp. Lime juice

½ tsp. grated Lemon rind

60 gms. Castor Sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

125 gms. Crushed ice

3-4 Lime slices

How to Make Milk and Papaya Refresher

Combine papaya and coconut milk, lime juice, rind, sugar and ice and blend at high speed.

Serve in chilled glasses. NOTE: You can garnish with lime slices for an added highlight.