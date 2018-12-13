NEWSRecipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Milk and Papaya Refresher

Dec 13, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Milk and Papaya Refresher is a refreshing summer beverage which is all you need to survive this summer. The goodness of papaya and coconut milk makes it a healthy drink that can be enjoyed by all, irrespective of age. Papaya fruit is rich in antioxidant nutrients and a great source of dietary fiber and vitamins hence you can make this easy summer drink for your entire family!

Ingredients

350 gms. Papaya, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 tbsp. Coconut Milk
3 tbsp. Lime juice
½ tsp. grated Lemon rind
60 gms. Castor Sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
125 gms. Crushed ice
3-4 Lime slices

How to Make Milk and Papaya Refresher

Combine papaya and coconut milk, lime juice, rind, sugar and ice and blend at high speed.
Serve in chilled glasses. NOTE: You can garnish with lime slices for an added highlight.

