Congress leader proposes Sita Statue along with Lord Ram’s in Ayodhya

Senior Congress MP Dr Karan Singh has written to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, proposing a construction for a statue of Goddess Sita in addition to the planned Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported.

The UP government-led by Yogi Adityanath had cleared the desk for construction of a 221-meter massive statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Earlier, UP CM had cleared the construction of Lord Ram statue, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, October 31, inaugurated tallest statue in the world- The Statue of Unity in Gujarat, in a tribute to first Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.