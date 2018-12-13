“Govt will not Spend Money For Women Wall”: C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has promised that Government will not spend money on the human chain of women to be formed on January 1.

“Government will spread the message. Women wall is a social movement, Organisations themselves would bring women. Attempts have been made to block women from taking part in it” said C.M.

Although it is stated that the wall has nothing to do with Sabarimala and it is being built to protect the Renaissance values, people know that the shield is relevant only in the current scenario of protests at Sabarimala.