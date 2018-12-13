Time and again, we hear certain right-wing outfits talking about India being a Hindu nation and that it should be kept that way. But in a statement that might raise many eyebrows, a high court judge has voiced a similar opinion. It was Meghalaya High Court judge Justice S R Sen in a judgment on deciding the domicile of a resident of the state, made some interesting observations.

He said nobody should try to make India another Islamic country and that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was “defective as many foreigners become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very sad”. He said Mughals came to India and captured many parts.

“Even today, in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those Hindus who entered India during partition are still considered as foreigners, which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice,” the judge said.

The Court in its judgment has also stated that India should have been declared a Hindu country during the partition though it chose to remain a secular nation.

Pakistan declared themselves as an Islamic country and India since was divided on the basis of religion should have also been declared as a Hindu country but it remained as a secular country. Therefore, I request our beloved Prime Minister, Home Minister, Law Minister and Hon’ble Members of the Parliament to bring a law to allow the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to live in this country peacefully and with full dignity without making any cut off year and be given citizenship without any question or production of any documents. Similar principle should be taken to those who live in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They may be allowed to come at any point of time to settle in India and Government may provide rehabilitation properly and declare them citizens of India.”he said in his judgement.