Hindu Organisations to Come up with Ayyappa Jyothi to Defend Women Wall

The left government is planning to raise a human chain of women on January 1 to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala. Although it has been explicitly stated that the women-wall has nothing to do with the issue of Sabarimala, people understand that the wall has everything to do with Sabarimala.

Now right-wing organisations are coming up with a fitting reply to women wall. They are going to light Ayyappa Jyothi(lighting of lamps) from Parassala to Manjeswaram at National Highways on December 26.

From Manjeswaram to Angamaly in National Highway and from there on MC road till Parassala, there will be Ayyappa Jyothi. There will be public meetings at different places after the lighting of lamps.

Exclusive meetings of women against the women wall will be held too. The meetings of different leaders of women organisations will be held on Samiyar Mutt at Kottayam. HIndu organisations will also submit a request to the President of India to not let young women into Sabarimala.