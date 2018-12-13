I will not go to Center, will live and die in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed that he has no plans of shifting base to Delhi despite the recent loss in state assembly elections.

While there have been rumours that he may be given a national role by BJP, Shivraj said he plans to continue working for the people of Madhya Pradesh. “I will not go to the centre. I shall like in Madhya Pradesh and die in Madhya Pradesh,” he said. Shivraj has already assured that his party would play a constructive role in the opposition while warning that he would keep a close watch on how the new state government goes about fulfilling promises made.