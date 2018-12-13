Indian guitarist found dead in UAE

Himanshu Sharma, A Dubai-based guitarist of a metal head band, was found dead at his apartment in Garhoud, Dubai on December 12.

He was a hardcore rock artist with a kind heart. Born on July 17, 1196, he was 22 doing internship and 5th year Architecture student at Manipal Academy of Higher Education at the time of his death.

“Himanshu was well loved in Dubai by everyone, not just those in the metal scene. He was popular in college too as he played guitar with a couple of successful bands: Slaves of Conspiracy and Nutmeg,” said Gaurav Manna, a fellow rock artist.

“He was very friendly to everyone. It was always easy being around him. Even a stranger can become best friends with him in five minutes,” Manna said, adding: “His death affected everyone around him, whether close or not.”

“He had a great taste in music as well and he looked like a proper metal head. People would be a bit skeptical at first by how he dressed but he was never afraid to show his metal side. And once people spoke to him they realised that he was a really nice guy. He has played in my college (BITS Pilani) a few times and people knew him there as well,” Manna said.

“In fact all the colleges in Dubai Academic City area knew him and his great guitar skills. We spent quality time with him during events, parties and concerts.”Manna added.

The Rashidya Police station referred his body to the Forensic medicine department and the report said it was a normal death.”The family will be handed over the body after completion of administrative procedures,” the Police said.