It’s up to the school authorities to decide dress code: The Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court said that the court cant decide dress code in schools and order to let the students in schools by following their own dress code. It’s up to the school authorities to make a decision on the matter; justice Muhammed Musthaq observed hearing the matter.

The High Court rejected the petition submitted by two students of Tiruvallam Christ Nagar Senior Secondary school through their father. The petitioner argued that since they were from the Muslim community they should be allowed to wear full-sleeve shirt and headscarf in school. These two students were expelled from the school by authorities showing that they violated the dress code of the school. So they were seeking the intervention of the court for a redressal.

The petitioner argued that the individuals have the right to follow their dress code based on their faith. But the court took for granted the argument and asserted the private institutions have similar right in their administrative matters.

The court also added that as per Article 25, right to religion is a relative fundamental right. The court is bound to act for protecting public interest rather than individual interest; Justice A. Muhammed Mushtaq observed.