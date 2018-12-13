Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous at Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s wedding; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a red lehenga with gold work all over it. She teamed it up with a gold choli with same colour sequence all over it and a plain red dupatta. She kept her look subtle by ditching accessories and wore just red and gold drop earrings in the name of jewellery. Speaking of make-up, while her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and filled, her eye make-up was kept minimum as her kohl-rimmed eyes were accentuated with mascara. Janhvi rounded up her look with a red lipstick and she truly was looking just perfect!
Let’s have a look at the pictures below;
View this post on Instagram
How good does #janhvikapoor look in this #abujanisandeepkhosla ensemble for the #ambaniwedding #ishaambani #ootd #instadaily #instagood #instanews #womensfashion #styleinspo #instaupdate #instapost #international #news #Fashion #Lifestyle #Magazine #Karachi #Lahore #trending #stylegram #Islamabad #Pakistan #Style #Trends #Photooftheday #thescooop #thescoop
Post Your Comments