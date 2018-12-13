Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous at Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s wedding; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a red lehenga with gold work all over it. She teamed it up with a gold choli with same colour sequence all over it and a plain red dupatta. She kept her look subtle by ditching accessories and wore just red and gold drop earrings in the name of jewellery. Speaking of make-up, while her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and filled, her eye make-up was kept minimum as her kohl-rimmed eyes were accentuated with mascara. Janhvi rounded up her look with a red lipstick and she truly was looking just perfect!

