Kawasaki launches ‘KLX140G’ new edition in India :Price and Features

Kawasaki has launched 2019 edition KLX140G motorcycle in India . The motorcycle is 13.6 kgs lighter than other available off road bikes on full-size wheels.

The bike still manages to offer full-size capability on all terrain in a durable and lightweight bundle. The company has spoken about how Kawasaki has a legacy in the field of dirt bikes and that the KLX140G is the right vehicle for a beginner looking to explore the world of trail biking.

The bike is suited for people of all ages and it is a perfect fit in the Indian market as India provides the right landscape for dirt biking. The company further went on to explain how the air-cooled engine removes the need for radiators and allowed them to keep the chassis slim and lightweight.

The Kawasaki KLX140G is powered by a 144cc engine, which provides the right conditions for a beginner. The full-size wheels allow the rider to utilise the higher ground clearance and a taller seat height. The ergonomics of the bike further allow tall riders to have an agreeable reach to the ground

The electric start is paired with the 5-speed gearbox which is manipulated by a manual clutch. The bike does not undergo any technical changes but has significant changes made to its design. The 2019 KLX140G is priced at Rs. 4.06 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).