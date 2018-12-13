KCR takes oath as Telangana CM for second time

Telangana Rastra Samiti President K Chandrasekhar Rao has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Mohammad Mohamood Ali, also sworn in as a minister along with him at a simple ceremonial programme held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. KCR took the oath of office and secrecy at 1.25 minutes in the name of the God in Telugu while Ali took oath in Urdu in the name of Allah.

This is the second time that KCR became the chief minister of the youngest state of the country. KCR family members besides former ministers of his cabinet, who is who of the state including sitting high court judges, attended the ceremony.

The TRS won over two-thirds of the 119 seat state Assembly when the youngest state of the country gone for an early-poll. According to KCR, a full-fledged cabinet will be formed in a few days to come.