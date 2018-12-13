Man behind’Perumthachan’: Ajayan passed away

Ajayan noted film maker and director of classic Malayalam movie ‘Perumthachan’, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram on today. He was hospitalised for some time due to old age related ailments. Ajayan is the eldest son of pioneering film director, playwright and screenwriter Thoppil Bhasi and Amminiyamma. His body will be cremated tomorrow.

Ajayan became famous after directing his only feature film Perunthachan which had Thilakan in the lead role. He was the son of famous dramatist Thoppil Bhasi He had assisted noted directors Bharathan and Padmarajan. He had also worked as the assistant director for movies Panchavadi Palam, Ente Upasana, Oridathu and Sarvakalashala.

He leaves behind his wife Dr.Sushama and daughters Parvathy and Lakshmi.

Ajayan had won the Indira Gandhi Award for best debut film of a director and Kerala State Film Award for best debut director in 1990. The film also won the Kerala State Film Award for the best popular film in 1990 and was nominated for the Golden Leopard award at the Locarno International Film Festival in 1992.