Okinawa opens pre-booking of Electric Scooter ‘i-Praise’ in India

Okinawa Scooters, a growing electric two-wheeler manufacturing company has started accepting bookings for its new i-Praise for Rs 5,000. The vehicle can be pre-booked from any of the authorised dealerships across India.

i-Praise comes with a lithium-ion detachable battery, letting users charge the same at their own ease and convenience. Okinawa claims that it has successfully reduced the timespan of charging to only 2-3 hours. They further claim that they have reduced the overall weight of the e-scooter by up to 40 percent when compared with its heavier counterpart that incorporates the lead-acid battery. The claimed range of the vehicle is 160 to 180kms/charge and said to have a high speed of 55-75kph.

Jeetender Sharma – founder and managing director, Okinawa Scooters said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the pre-booking of i-Praise #TheIntelligentScooter. We have channelized our engineering and manufacturing prowess to provide our users with a futuristic e-scooter that solves all their commuting woes. With the pre-bookings commencing from Dec 14 and only going on till the first 500 orders, we are looking forward to an affirmative response.”

The Okinawa i-Praise will continue with the same mechanical setup drawing power from the 1000 Watt, BLDC electric motor that hit a claimed top speed of 75 kmph. The scooter comes with LED DRLs, E-ABS, mobile charging USB port, anti-theft alarm and more. The standard Okinawa Praise is priced from ? 69,789 (ex-showroom), while the i-Praise is expected to be priced at a slight premium.

The pre-booking of i-Praise would commence from Dec 14 across the 200+ pan-India authorised dealers of Okinawa Scooters. The initial round is only open for the first 500 pre-bookings and the delivery of the same would begin post the official launch of i-Praise in January, 2019.