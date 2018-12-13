Latest Newscelebrities

Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 08:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

In her recent Instagram post , Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier left the internet smitten with her wink, looks all hot and gothic except for that killer smile and the lovely rust shade of her lip colour.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

In the first picture uploaded, Priya can be seen standing with a side pose to the camera. Wearing all black, Priya has a smile escaping her lips while she looks down and her open tresses play with the afternoon breeze. The background and the caption (black maple leaf synonymous with the season) both hint at the season of autumn. Black boots, black slacks and a short V-neck top that is frilly at the sleeves and at the bottom, makes us wonder where this year’s most searched personality on Google India is headed.

Tags

Related Articles

May 22, 2017, 07:40 pm IST

BJP’s Pan-India fest starts from May 26

Oct 24, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Fans from China to fly down to India to watch Amir Khan’s new film

Jan 10, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

99 buildings are unsafe in Kerala; Fire force audit

Tammana-performing-in-IPL
Apr 7, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

See the whooping amount Tamannaah get paid for 10 mints in IPL

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close