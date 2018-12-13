Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

In her recent Instagram post , Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier left the internet smitten with her wink, looks all hot and gothic except for that killer smile and the lovely rust shade of her lip colour.

In the first picture uploaded, Priya can be seen standing with a side pose to the camera. Wearing all black, Priya has a smile escaping her lips while she looks down and her open tresses play with the afternoon breeze. The background and the caption (black maple leaf synonymous with the season) both hint at the season of autumn. Black boots, black slacks and a short V-neck top that is frilly at the sleeves and at the bottom, makes us wonder where this year’s most searched personality on Google India is headed.