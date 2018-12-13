Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 beats Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ record

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is breaking records by each passing day. After becoming the highest grosser of the year at the worldwide box office and going past Rs 600 crore mark, the Rajinikanth starrer has now become the third highest grossing film of all time at India box office, inflation unadjusted.

Taking into account the business of all the three versions, 2.0 has beaten Aamir Khan’s biggest blockbuster Dangal in 13 days of its release. And now the movie is all set to go past Rs 400 crore mark. The two films ahead of 2.0 now are the two Baahubali films. While going past the total all India box office of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is out of the picture, the next target for the Shankar directorial is to beat the domestic collections of Baahubali: The Beginning

While Dangal made Rs 380 crore at the domestic box office, 2.0 has edged past it and is racing towards Rs 400 crore mark. The good news for the makers is that this week sees no notable film release which means a free run for 2.0, at least in Hindi markets. The only competition 2.0 might face is from the two Hollywood releases Aquaman and the animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.