Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed during night long gunfight with security forces in Brath Kalan Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The gunfight concluded with the recovery of arms and ammunition from the operation site. Security sources said a gunfight raged between terrorists and security forces in the area. The internet services have been snapped in the area since the launch of the counter militant operation.