Varun Dhawan attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal: See Pic

Dec 13, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
Varun Dhawan recently made his relationship official on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding with his ladylove last night.

A picture from the event went viral on social media. The picture in which the duo is all smiles and Varun is seen holding Natasha from her waist was shared by designer Kunal Rawal on his Instagram handle. In the snap, Varun is seen wearing an ivory threadwork kurta. Natasha, on the other hand, is looking her gorgeous self in a light pink coloured lehenga with silver and pink floral embroidery.

Check out the viral photo below.

