Why Trump ? If search in google for ‘Idiot”. Pichai Answers

Why do we get Trump’s pic if we search ‘idiot’ in Google image search? This was a question fired at Google CEO Sundar Pichai from the US Congress Committee. He was submitting before US Congress to explain about Internet privacy and usage of internet data. If we search for ‘idiot’ in the google search, one of the first images we could get is trump’s pic. Republican member in the Congress at first took a pot shot at Google CEO. Then Democratic lady member quipped for the reason.

Pichai explained that the company doesn’t “manually intervene” in search results, and instead search results are based on crawling the content of web pages.

“We provide search today for any time you type in a keyword. We, as Google, have gone out and crawled and stored copies of billions of their pages in our index, and we take the keyword and match it against the pages and rank them based on over 200 signals,” Pichai said.

Although Pichai explained it in detail, most of the US Congress Committee members were not convinced.