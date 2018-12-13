Latest NewsIndiaSports

WTF Badminton: P.V.Sindhu secures second win

Dec 13, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
Olympic silver medalist P.V.Sindhu has secured a second win in a group A match of the World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China. She defeated world number one, Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 14-21, 21-16, 21-18.

In Men’s category, India’s Sameer Verma dished out a dominating performance to outclass Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in straight games. He looked at ease against the 10th ranked Sugiarto, defeating him 21-16 21-7 in a 40-minute Group B clash. Sameer will face Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen on Friday.

