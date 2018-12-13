KeralaLatest News

Yet Another Slip of the Tongue From E.P Jayarajan, Check this Out

Dec 13, 2018, 01:46 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: E.P Jayarajan who once made a hilarious mistake by calling boxing legend Muhammad Ali as a Kerala native, has made yet another slip of a tongue. While speaking at the assembly, he made a mistake talking about the Kerala football legend I.M Vijayan.

Instead of saying I.M Vijayan, he said M.N Vijayan. Jayarajan said Kovoor Kunjumon has the good qualities of playing with M.N Vijayan.

Back in June when legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away, Jayarajan in a Tv interview said: “Ali was an eminent sports personality of Kerala and is one who has won a gold medal thereby raising Kerala’s position in the world.”

As he was going ahead, the TV news anchor acted swiftly to save the minister further embarrassment and cut the audio.

