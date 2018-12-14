Blue Whale Game : Youth commits suicide at railway cross

A youth committed suicide by coming under a moving train in front of his father in Bagalkot on Thursday allegedly while taking the challenge in the Blue Whale killer game.

Parashuram Lamani (28), a resident of Gulbal tanda is the deceased person. Lamani who was employed as a lineman at Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company in Mysuru was in town to attend a wedding function.

Lamani and his father Rupalappa were on their way to attend the marriage function when they had to stop their bike at the old Bagalkot railway gate since the railway gate was closed. While they were waiting for the gates to open Lamani is said to have told his father to hold the bike whereafter he ran towards the approaching train.

While it is suspected that Lamani was playing the Blue Whale game, his father denied the same.