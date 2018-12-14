Bollywood director Karan Johar eager to watch ‘Lucifer’

The teaser of Mohanlal’s Lucifer was released by Mammootty..Mammootty shared the teaser through his official social media page. The teaser has created quite a storm in social media. It has opened to extraordinary response. Expectations are sky-high for the movie as Prithviraj is turning a director and he is teaming up with Mohanlal for the first time ever.

Prithviraj had shared the teaser in his official Twitter handle. Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the teaser and tweeted that he can’t wait to watch the film. Likewise, several other filmmakers and actors are eagerly waiting to see Prithviraj’s directorial skills and how he presents Mohanlal on-screen.

Lucifer, scripted by Murali Gopy, is as a political thriller. Mohanlal plays Stephen Nedumpally, a big shot politician in the film. The actor gas at least finished shooting for his portions in the film. The cast also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in major roles. The movie is funded by Mohanlal’s home banner Aashirvad Cinemas. It is scheduled for a grand release in March, next year.