BSNL set to launch 4G service in these 10 states, offering 2GB free data

State-run operator BSNL only launched their 4G services earlier this year, following it up with a partnership with Nokia to deploy 4G VoLTE services in India. However, a widespread launch is yet to happen in the country and to promote that BSNL is now offering additional data benefits for users who switch to the company’s 4G SIMs.

TelecomTalk reports that BSNL is offering data benefits for its existing subscribers who’ll switch their current SIM cards and upgrade to 4G SIMs. The data benefit includes an additional 2GB of free 4G data for all users who’ll upgrade to BSNL’s 4G network.

The upgrade to 4G doesn’t necessarily mean 3G connectivity won’t be available but the newer SIM will activate higher speeds of data than being on a 3G network.

BSNL is currently working on enhancing its 3G infrastructure with 4G technologies as it makes way to replace the existing 3G networks. BSNL’s 2G services will still be available for voice calling as BSNL is yet to announce its own VoLTE services in the country. To thus sweeten the switch of SIMs, BSNL is offering the 2GB free data as a token of appreciation of switching to a newer cellular technology.

Earlier this year, BSNL launched its 4G services in the country with Kerala being the first state to get the service in the five allocated regions of Idukki district. Later on, BSNL teamed up with Nokia to deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.