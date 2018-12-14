“Cheif Minister has a new Record in Assembly”: Oommen Chandy Trolls C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has set a new record in the Assembly by not looking into the Sabarimala issues despite MLA’s observing fast for 11 days and assembly proceedings being disrupted 9 times.

During the tenure of UDF, Rs 543 Crores were spent on the development of roads in Sabarimala. 120 hectares of land were taken from the Forest Department and given for building a shelter at Nilakkal. 16-hectare space was taken from Periyar Tiger Reserve for Sabarimala.

Chandy said if C.M looks into what UDF government did for Sabarimala in the five years, his mind would change. He added that his government protected Sabarimala like their own eyes.

The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has said that any communal person who shouts slogans in support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be made a Renaissance leader. He said even if K.P Sasikala who creates a communal divide among people vociferates slogans in support of Pinarayi Vijayan, she too will find herself in the list of Renaissance leaders.