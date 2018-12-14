Christmas Special Recipe : Fresh Strawberry Cheese Cake

Fresh Strawberry Cheese Cake is an exclusive valentine special made with freshly picked juicy strawberries. This super-delicious cheese cake has the finest mousse mixture consisting of soft cheese, whipped cream, strawberry puree and vanilla pod. Strawberry Cheese Cake tastes the best when garnished with fresh strawberry and chocolate. Attempt this cake specially in heart shaped silpat mould for your loved ones.

Ingredients

For Base:

Digestive biscuit (Crumb)200 gm

Butter (melted)80 gm

For Mousse:

Vanilla pod 1 No

Soft Cheese 500 gm

Whipped Cream 500 gm

Milk 100 gm

Strawberry Puree 400 gm

Gelatin 30 gm

Chilled Water(for Gelatin soaking) 90 gm

Garnish/ Plating:

Strawberry Spray

Fresh Strawberry

Chocolate Garnish

How to Make Fresh Strawberry Cheese Cake (Eggless)

Mix biscuit crumb and butter well.Thin spread it in the base of the heart shape silpat mould.

Leave mould in refrigerator for chilling.

Soak gelatin in 90 ml water and keep aside.

Make mousse mixture by mixing cheese, whipped cream, milk, strawberry puree and vanilla pod.

Melt gelatin in microwave oven (high) for about 25 to 40 seconds and then, add in mousse mixture.

Pour mixture in silpat and freeze overnight.

Un-mould cheese cake, spread strawberry spray on it.

Leave it in the refrigerator to thaw.

Garnish with fresh strawberry and chocolate.