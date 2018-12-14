Christmas Special Recipe : Pistachio Truffles

Pistachio Truffles are a must-try lip-smacking confectionery made with our favourite, chocolate as the main ingredient. The blend of pistachios, cream, ground almonds, dates and icing sugar makes a perfect mixture for the truffle mould. You are in for a treat when the awesome truffles are dipped in melted plain chocolate or yummy drinking chocolate.
Ingredients
200 gms. Milk chocolate
45 ml. Double Cream
75 gms. Stoned Dates
75 gms. Shelled pistachios, chopped
2 tbsp.sifted icing Sugar
50 gms. Ground Almonds
200 gms. Plain melted chocolate
15 gms. Drinking chocolate
How to Make Pistachio Truffles
Melt the milk chocolate over a bowl of hot water.
Beat in the cream, dates, pistachios, icing sugar and ground almonds.
Place mixture in the fridge until firm enough to mould about 20 mins.
Shape into small balls. Dip half the truffles in the melted plain chocolate and place on greaseproof paper to set.
Roll the other half in drinking chocolate.
Chill well before serving.
