Christmas Special Recipe : Pistachio Truffles

Pistachio Truffles are a must-try lip-smacking confectionery made with our favourite, chocolate as the main ingredient. The blend of pistachios, cream, ground almonds, dates and icing sugar makes a perfect mixture for the truffle mould. You are in for a treat when the awesome truffles are dipped in melted plain chocolate or yummy drinking chocolate.

Ingredients

200 gms. Milk chocolate

45 ml. Double Cream

75 gms. Stoned Dates

75 gms. Shelled pistachios, chopped

2 tbsp.sifted icing Sugar

50 gms. Ground Almonds

200 gms. Plain melted chocolate

15 gms. Drinking chocolate

How to Make Pistachio Truffles

Melt the milk chocolate over a bowl of hot water.

Beat in the cream, dates, pistachios, icing sugar and ground almonds.

Place mixture in the fridge until firm enough to mould about 20 mins.

Shape into small balls. Dip half the truffles in the melted plain chocolate and place on greaseproof paper to set.

Roll the other half in drinking chocolate.

Chill well before serving.