Did you check out the new Microsoft Hummingbird App?

Microsoft has introduced another news app, this time calling it Hummingbird. This app also allows users to find news of their interest, and get up-to-date with current affairs. Hummingbird seems to be available for download only in the US for now, and only on Android.

It’s a straightforward affair. After signing in with a Microsoft account, you’re instructed to create a personalized feed by selecting from categories such as Entertainment, Politics, and Science and Tech, and subcategories like Celebrities, Movies, and Elections. Articles in those categories will bubble to the top of the app’s home screen, and over time start to align more closely with your reading preferences, Microsoft says.

Microsoft may use Hummingbird as a testing platform, possibly planning to move some of its key features to the main app at some point in the future.