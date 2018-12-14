Latest NewsPolitics

Farm loan waiver soon in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgrah, says Rahul Gandhi

With the Congress coming to power in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, party President Rahul Gandhi on Friday affirmed his party’s commitment to waive off farm loans in all the three states.

“We are going to waive farm loans,” Gandhi told the media here asserting that his party would fulfil the promise of waving loans of farmers in all the three states within 10 days of coming to power.

His comments came on a day when party veterans Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath were chosen as the new Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The Congress is soon expected to announce the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh where the race for the post is primarily between state party chief Bhupesh Baghel and Ambikapur MLA T.S. Singh Deo.

