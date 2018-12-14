Latest NewsIndia

Himachal assembly passes resolution by Congress leader to declare cow as ‘Rashtra Mata’ 

Dec 14, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
The Himachal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to declare cow as “rashtra mata (national mother).” BJP-ruled Uttarakhand had in September become the first state in the country to demand cow be declared “rashtra mata ( mother of nation ).”Interestingly, the resolution was tabled by a Congress MLA who was supported by the ruling BJP legislators.

The HP assembly will forward the resolution to the Centre.Anirudh Singh, the Congress legislator from Kasumpti tabled the resolution , saying cow was not a political issue. “Cow is not bound to any caste, creed or religion and makes a huge contribution to humanity,” he said.

“Uttrakhand has already passed such a resolution. People abandon cows when they stop giving milk so there is need for such a move,” Anirudh said and demanded a law to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism and mob lynching in the state.

Himachal was shaken by a case of cow vigilantism when on October 16, 2015 a man from Uttar Pradesh was lynched by a mob in Sirmaur district.Animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said the Jai Ram Thakur government is setting up cow sanctuaries in the state.

 

