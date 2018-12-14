Micromax to launch its first display notch smartphone in India

Micromax is all set to launch its first notch display smartphone in India on December 18. The company has sent out the media invites for the same and also teased the new smartphone with notch display and dual rear cameras on its social media handles.

Micromax hasn’t launched any mid-range device since last one year after the launch of Canvas Infinity Pro. Recently, the company has been launching only budget and Android Oreo Go Edition smartphones. Now, they are ready for the launch of a new smartphone and it could be a mid-ranger.

The launch invite from Micromax shows a notch display without revealing any further details about the smartphone. While another teaser of the smartphone reveals the dual rear camera setup and front LED flash as well. The teasers posted on social media mention #AboveTheRest and ‘Does the Powerful excite you?’ slogans. These teasers hint at a new Canvas series phone and it could also offer competitive performance.