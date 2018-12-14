Petition Against the Women-Wall in High Court

The left government is planning to raise a human chain of women on January 1 to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala. Although it has been explicitly stated that the women-wall has nothing to do with the issue of Sabarimala, people understand that the wall has everything to do with Sabarimala. Now a petition has gone into Sabarimala submitted by Youth league leader P.K Firoz seeking information about the source of the money Government is using to organize the wall.

The petition says Government has not given any clarity on the issue of from where the money is found to build the wall. He says if it is taken from the flood relief fund, it should be stopped.

Earlier Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had promised that Government will not spend money on the human chain of women to be formed on January 1.

“Government will spread the message. Women wall is a social movement, Organisations themselves would bring women. Attempts have been made to block women from taking part in it” said C.M.