Rafale Deal: No need for a investigation,says Defence minister

Dec 14, 2018, 09:50 pm IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need for a probe into the Rafale deal. Quoting the Supreme Court judgment she said that India cannot afford to be under-prepared. Defence Minister added that the matter has been laid to rest following the Supreme Court verdict.

After consultation with Air Force, the number 36 was arrived at. The number was in relation to two squadrons,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. “As far as how many meetings took place, it is on the public domain,” Sitharaman said.

