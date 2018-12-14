Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Rejects Petition Demanding a Probe

Opposition’s attempt to crucify Narendra Modi led Government using the Rafale deal may have dealt with a serious blow as the Supreme Court said today that it found nothing wrong with a deal the Narendra Modi government signed with France to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets.

It was a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who said that it was “satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process [of signing the Rafale deal].”

We can’t sit in judgment over the wisdom of purchase of aircraft, Our country cannot be allowed to be underprepared.” It is not the job of this court to go into the differential pricing details, which must be kept confidential,” said the judges, on petitions, accusing the government.

The government had previously said that the pricing details could not be made public due to national security concerns. The news comes as a relief to Modi Government after BJP’s lukewarm performance at the Assembly elections.