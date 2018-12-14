Rajasthan: Congress picks Ashok Gehlot as CM and Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

The Congress party after marathon discussions chose veteran leader Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot has been named the deputy CM. AICC observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal said that the party has decided Ashok Gehlot’s name for the chief minister’s post while Sachin Pilot will be the deputy chief minister.

The decision came after the party chief Rahul Gandhi successfully brokered peace between the veteran leader and his younger colleague following several rounds of discussions. There have been hectic discussions between top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the selection of chief ministers for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Gehlot thanked Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state for the third time and promised that he and Pilot will give “good governance”.

Pilot exuded confidence that Congress’ good electoral performance will continue, saying the party will get a big mandate in 2019 polls and form the government.

“We will meet the governor today and will decide on the details of the oath-taking ceremony,” Venugopal said.