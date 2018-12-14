Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 enters Rs 700-Crore Club at World Box Office

India’s mega-budget film Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, has managed to breach the Rs 700-crore mark in the two weeks of its theatrical run. Becoming the first ever Kollywood movie to cross Rs 700 crore.

Riding the high tide on international shores, it is reported that while the movie will be released in 47000 plus 3D screens in China in 2019, in the US, 2.0 will be screened in over 100 theatres. Achieving milestone after milestone, the new feather in 2.0’s cap is the fact that no other Indian film has ever got the opportunity to have had an extended theatrical run in North America.

While in Tamil Nadu alone, the movie garnered Rs 166.98 crore in two weeks, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed on his Twitter account that worldwide, the movie has managed to mint Rs 710.98 crore

With its global message of making Earth a safe haven not only for humans but other living beings as well, the film has evidently managed to win many hearts.

The whistle worthy performances of Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar has rightly earned them their place in the 700 crore club for the first time.