Sindhu enters semi-final of World Tour finals; beats Beiwen Zhang

In Badminton, P.V.Sindhu and Sameer Verma have advanced to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018.

In Guangzhou, China today, Sindhu registered her third straight win to advance to the semi-finals. World No.6 Sindhu eased past Beiwen Zhang of the United States 21-9, 21-15. With three wins, Sindhu also finished at the top of her group.

Sindhu will next face Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final tomorrow. In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma sailed into semis after defeating World No. 17 Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-9, 21-18. Sameer finished Group B engagements with two wins and one loss.