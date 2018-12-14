Latest NewsIndiaSports

Sindhu enters semi-final of World Tour finals; beats Beiwen Zhang

Dec 14, 2018, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Badminton, P.V.Sindhu and Sameer Verma have advanced to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018.

In Guangzhou, China today, Sindhu registered her third straight win to advance to the semi-finals. World No.6 Sindhu eased past Beiwen Zhang of the United States 21-9, 21-15. With three wins, Sindhu also finished at the top of her group.

Sindhu will next face Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final tomorrow. In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma sailed into semis after defeating World No. 17 Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-9, 21-18. Sameer finished Group B engagements with two wins and one loss.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 21, 2018, 10:34 pm IST

These Bollywood Star’s Mothers Passed Away before Seeing their Debut Film!

Army Jawans & Jammu Kashmir Police search operation
Jul 15, 2017, 07:20 pm IST

J&K : Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing near LoC

Jan 12, 2018, 01:15 pm IST

Now you can walk on water! watch this video

Feb 18, 2018, 01:08 pm IST

Unusual move from the parents of “love jihad” victims in Kerala

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close