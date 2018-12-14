“There was no dying declaration”: Reveals Late Venugopal Nair’s Brother

BJP has called for a Hartal on Friday after Venugopal Nair set himself to fire near the stage were BJP was holding its Satyagraha protest. The incident happened around 2 am yesterday and BJP alleged that Venugopal Nair was an Ayyappa devotee who’s death was forced by the obstinacy of Government in the Sabarimala issue. To counter this argument, Government had come up with Venugopal’s dying declaration which said that he committed suicide due to personal reasons as he was fed up with life. Doctor and Magistrate had taken his dying declaration which put BJP on the defensive.

But then Venugopal Nair’s own brother has come revealing that there was no dying declaration taken. Manikantan, his brother said that his late brother had indeed told him that he is dying for Lord Ayyappa. He also added that nobody has spoken to Venugopal Nair including the magistrate.

“My brother had no connection with any party. He was not affected by any personal issues” said Manikantan. BJP shared Manikantan’s words and said that media in Kerala are fabricating stories against BJP.