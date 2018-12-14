Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with ‘Makhna’ song : Watch Video

The trailer of Makhna, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback song and his all-new single is out on YouTube. The singer-rapper is returning to the music scene after a long time, which is why Makhna makes 2018 very special for Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Makhna trailer, which is out on Tseries handle, gives a glimpse of diamond robbery and features top model Nidhi Sunil opposite Yo Yo Honey Singh, raising the temperature.

Makhna is a romantic track which is composed by Singhsta, the vocalist of R&B group. The entire song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and the female part is sung by singer Neha Kakkar. The song also features three top rappers, Phenon the Don, Alistair, and Sean, according to a release.

‘Makhna’ is the first Indian song to be shot in Cuba, Havana. The song is scheduled for release on December 21.

Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborated with T-series for his several hits before. And the collaboration continued with Makhna. Hopefully the tie would spell magic for both Honey Singh and Tseries yet again.