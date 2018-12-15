30 Women Gear up to Go Sabarimala, Govt Offers Protection

30 women from Sabarimala, part of an organisation called Manithi(based in Chennai) is gearing up for a Sabarimala visit, says reports. The women are going to reach Sabarimala on 23rd of this month. Manithi Coordinating committee member Advocate Susheela said Government has assured them of all security and protection for the Sabarimala visit.

“I am coming to Sabarimala after a long desire to visit Ayyappa. Am coming with the consent of people at home, after observing the fast. I had send a letter to Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan on this issue. Minister’s office has assured to take steps to ensure the security for our visit” Susheela said.

Susheela added that their visit is not like the one made by Trupti Desai or Rehana Fathima. Among the people who come for visit, most of them are above 40, she added.