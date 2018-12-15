Actress Shweta Basu Prasad gets married: See Pics

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. The wedding happened as per Bengali and Marwari traditions.
Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a pink silk sari, accentuated with a choker, a nath and a mathapatti. Rohit wore a black achkan-churidaar set. Pictures from the wedding have been shared by Shweta and several fan clubs on Instagram. The wedding festivities began earlier this week with a rocking mehendi function and ring ceremony was also held.
Take a look at the pictures from Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal’s wedding here.
Married.
I'm out of words .
Kudos sbp . No more words only spark of love .
