Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad gets married: See Pics

Dec 15, 2018, 02:21 pm IST
1 minute read
Shwetha-Basu-Marriage

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. The wedding happened as per Bengali and Marwari traditions.

Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a pink silk sari, accentuated with a choker, a nath and a mathapatti. Rohit wore a black achkan-churidaar set. Pictures from the wedding have been shared by Shweta and several fan clubs on Instagram. The wedding festivities began earlier this week with a rocking mehendi function and ring ceremony was also held.

Take a look at the pictures from Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal’s wedding here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Married. Xoxo cindrellla . #shwetabasuprasad @shwetabasuprasad11 @rohitmittal2607

A post shared by SHWETA BASU PRASAD (@shwetabasuprasadfandome) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That’s so authentic. Waiting for shweta’s wedding reception ? . #shwetabasuprasad #shwetakishaadi @shwetabasuprasad11 @rohitmittal2607

A post shared by SHWETA BASU PRASAD (@shwetabasuprasadfandome) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Holy, priceless .???? I’m out of words . @shwetabasuprasad11 #shwetabasuprasad

A post shared by SHWETA BASU PRASAD (@shwetabasuprasadfandome) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kudos sbp . No more words only spark of love . #shwetabasuprasad @shwetabasuprasad11 @rohitmittal2607

A post shared by SHWETA BASU PRASAD (@shwetabasuprasadfandome) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 16, 2018, 04:20 pm IST

Everyone must know everything: Supreme Court

Nov 19, 2018, 06:36 pm IST

Cyclone Gaja : Tamil Nadu MPs, MLAs to contribute one month salary to relief fund

Feb 13, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Honda plans to win over Indian market with these affordable new models

Apr 24, 2018, 08:04 am IST

See The Lovely Pics Of Bollywood stars with their Cute kids

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close