Actress Shweta Basu Prasad gets married: See Pics

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad married her fiance Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13. The wedding happened as per Bengali and Marwari traditions.

Shweta looked beautiful as a Bengali bride in a pink silk sari, accentuated with a choker, a nath and a mathapatti. Rohit wore a black achkan-churidaar set. Pictures from the wedding have been shared by Shweta and several fan clubs on Instagram. The wedding festivities began earlier this week with a rocking mehendi function and ring ceremony was also held.

Take a look at the pictures from Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal’s wedding here.

