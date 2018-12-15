KeralaLatest News

Alphonse Kannanthanam’s Statement on BJP Harthal Might Surprise You

Dec 15, 2018, 10:30 pm IST
Central Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam has made a surprise statement about the harthal organised by BJP which may not impress their top leaders. He said harthal and Bandh curtails people’s basic rights. He added that it cannot be supported even if it is organised by his own party.

Kannanthanam also asked how tourism alone can be avoided from harthal.

BJP had conducted a Harthal on Friday as an Ayyappa devotee had set himself on fire near BJP’s Satyagraha stage. BJP said that it is because of Sabarimala issue that he committed suicide.

