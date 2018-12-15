Christmas Special Recipe : Banana Boats

Banana Boats is a traditional campfire sugary treat usually stuffed with yummy ingredients. It tastes delicious with chocolate sauce dribbling all over.

Ingredients

2 ice Cream wafers

1 large Banana

1 tbsp. Lemon juice

4 scoops vanilla ice Cream

Cream

Chocolate sauce

Sugar strands

How to Make Banana Boats

Cut the wafers in half diagonally to make the sails.

Cut the bananas in half lengthwise and brush with lemon juice.

Divide the bananas between two plates and press together, lengthwise.

Squirt cream over the top.

Dribble chocolate sauce over and sprinkle with sugar strands.

Push the wafers into the top to stand up like sails and eat immediately.