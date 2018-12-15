Christmas Special Recipe : Chocolate Chunk Cake

Chocolate Chunk Cake is a wholesome feast for cake lovers. The blend of grated chocolates topped on it makes it more special.
Ingredients
175 gms. Butter or margarine
350 gms. self raising flour
2 large eggs
175 gms. castor Sugar
1 tsp. glycerine
225 gms. plain or Milk chocolate
How to Make Chocolate Chunk Cake
- Grease and line a 20.5 cm square cake tin.
- Preheat oven to 170 degrees.
- Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles the breadcrumbs.
- Stir in the sugar, eggs, milk and glycerine, mix well until well combined.
- Break the chocolate into chunks.
- Reserve two squares and grate them.
- Fold remaining chocolate into the cake mixture.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for 90 mins.
- Allow to cool and top with the grated chocolate.
