Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Chocolate Chunk Cake

Dec 15, 2018, 02:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Chocolate Chunk Cake is a wholesome feast for cake lovers. The blend of grated chocolates topped on it makes it more special.

Ingredients

175 gms. Butter or margarine
350 gms. self raising flour
2 large eggs
175 gms. castor Sugar
1 tsp. glycerine
225 gms. plain or Milk chocolate

How to Make Chocolate Chunk Cake

  • Grease and line a 20.5 cm square cake tin.
  • Preheat oven to 170 degrees.
  • Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles the breadcrumbs.
  • Stir in the sugar, eggs, milk and glycerine, mix well until well combined.
  • Break the chocolate into chunks.
  • Reserve two squares and grate them.
  • Fold remaining chocolate into the cake mixture.
  • Bake in the centre of the oven for 90 mins.
  • Allow to cool and top with the grated chocolate.

Tags

Related Articles

Tomato-dosa
Nov 16, 2018, 08:49 am IST

Recipe: Spicy Tomato Dosa For Your Breakfast

Jan 14, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Recipe: A variety Noodles, Noodle Salad

Nov 22, 2018, 11:50 am IST

How to make Buldak

Nov 26, 2018, 10:13 pm IST

Christmas Special Recipe : Coffee Walnut Souffle

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close