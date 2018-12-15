Congress and Communist party in Kerala are models of efficient corruption, says PM Modi

BJP, was forced to call a shutdown in Kerala in light of an “unfortunate incident” and appealed to workers not to resort to any extreme steps in the face of provocations, said PM Modi.

Without mentioning the immolation incident that claimed the life of 49-year-old Venugopalan Nair, a Lord Ayyappa devotee, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Modi said such incidents were unfortunate and workers should take lead to convince such people.

The PM’s remarks came at a time when the party was observing a shutdown in the state protesting the self-immolation.

Interacting with party workers of five parliamentary constituencies of Kerala, he asked them to convince people who are easily prevailed over provocations and lead them to right direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress and Communist party and said that both parties provide Kerala with a model of efficient corruption and inefficient governance.

“In Kerala, there are two governance models currently. The Congress model and the Communist model. Both models are models of efficient corruption and inefficient governance,” he said.

“Those in power in Kerala, for years, have shown no respect for democracy. They have made every effort to silence the voice of BJP workers and the voice of the people of Kerala. Despite the brutal killing of BJP workers, the state government has failed to perform their duty and punish the guilty.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further added, “When a nation of 130 crore people speaks, today, that voice is heard. Be it terror or climate justice, be it in apprehending economic offenders or economic growth, today, India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative.”