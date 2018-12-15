Controversial Statement on Dalit: Santhosh Echikanam Gets Bail

Kasargode: Writer Santhosh Echikanam who was arrested for making a controversial, anti-Dalit statement has got bail. Kasargode District Sessions Court allowed bail to the writer.

It was Kasargode DYSP who arrested Echikanam. The writer had already approached the high court seeking bail, but Court asked him to surrender before police.

The writer was arrested for making an anti-Dalit statement. It was on a public function held on February 9 at Kozhikode that Santhosh reportedly made the statement against Dalit and police took a case. A Kasargode resident Balakrishnan was the one who filed a case against Santhosh.

Santhosh Echikanam had reportedly said that if money and power come to an ‘avarnan’ (low caste dalit) he will become a permanent Savarnan.