Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclone

The regional weather office informed that a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal was around 900 km off Chennai and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours bringing rains in coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The deep depression lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal, about 900 kms from Chennai, is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours.

Rainfall of various degrees -heavy to very heavy- is likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh and Odisha from December 15 to 17, the department said even as it warned of high-speed winds gradually reaching upto 100 km per hour during the journey of the cyclone.

With the sea condition likely to be ‘very rough’, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into Bthe ay of Bengal during the next three days till December 17.