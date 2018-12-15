Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika-Ranveer dance performance at Dinesh Vijan’s wedding party : Watch Video

Dec 15, 2018, 08:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Deepika-Ranveer couple set the dance floor on fire at Dinesh Vijan’s marriage reception. Both the stars were not alone as actor Rajkummar Rao gave them a tough competition with his phenomenal dance moves.

Ranveer is known for his infectious energy. He grooved to the beats of Aankh Marey from Simmba. The videos are here and it will surely make you smile.

DeepVeer twinned in black at the party. Many renowned faces of the silver screen became part of celebrations. Dinesh got married to Pramila Tanwar in a private ceremony. Well, December seems to be like a wedding month as many celebrity weddings took place in the last couple of days.

Tags

Related Articles

pakistan fan
Sep 22, 2018, 05:20 pm IST

This Pakistani Fan Watching India’s Matches is Grabbing All Eyeballs. Is She an Indian Fan?

VIVO
Aug 27, 2018, 11:38 pm IST

RUSH! These Vivo Models to get Up to 4000 rs Discount in India

TAMILNADU CM
Aug 16, 2018, 05:27 pm IST

“Mullaperiyar is safe, No need to reduce waterlevel”: TamilNadu C.M

Jan 30, 2018, 04:56 pm IST

Teacher accused female students for their dress also Nirbhaya could save herself by not going out late

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close