Deepika-Ranveer dance performance at Dinesh Vijan’s wedding party : Watch Video

Deepika-Ranveer couple set the dance floor on fire at Dinesh Vijan’s marriage reception. Both the stars were not alone as actor Rajkummar Rao gave them a tough competition with his phenomenal dance moves.

Ranveer is known for his infectious energy. He grooved to the beats of Aankh Marey from Simmba. The videos are here and it will surely make you smile.

DeepVeer twinned in black at the party. Many renowned faces of the silver screen became part of celebrations. Dinesh got married to Pramila Tanwar in a private ceremony. Well, December seems to be like a wedding month as many celebrity weddings took place in the last couple of days.